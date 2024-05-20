Selena Gomez’s latest film ‘Emilia Pérez’ gets rave reviews at Cannes

PARIS - Selena Gomez was visibly teary-eyed as her latest film, Emilia Pérez, received a record-breaking 9-minute standing ovation at the Grand Lumiére Theatre at the Palais on Saturday, May 18. The 31-year-old actress, who stars in the musical crime drama, was seen wiping away tears as the audience gave their longest and most enthusiastic applause of the year, according to Variety. Gomez’s co-stars, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, were also moved to tears by the overwhelming response, with Gomez offering comfort to Gascón, who was overcome with emotion. The audience’s applause continued for a full minute even after director Jacques Audiard addressed them in French. In Emilia Pérez, Gomez plays Jessi, the wife of a drug lord and mother of two, and showcases her singing talents in several soundtrack numbers. However, it’s Gascón who takes centre stage as the gangster seeking legal assistance for gender confirmation surgery, delivering a critically acclaimed performance that has garnered significant attention and praise. Per the official Cannes synopsis: “Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.”