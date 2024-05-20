Seminar on ‘Dynamics of Xinjiang in Pakistani perspective’ held

ISLAMABAD - To highlight the importance of Xinjiang to China and to shed light on the economic prosperity in the region, where people are experiencing unprecedented improvements in their quality of life, a seminar titled “Dynamics of Xinjiang in Pakistani Perspective” was held here at a local hotel.

The event, which was organised by Overseas Chinese Association Rawalpindi, also emphasised the crucial role of Xinjiang in strengthening Sino-Pak relations, Gwadar Pro reported.

Diplomats, Sino-Pak relations experts, former diplomats, academics, and journalists spoke at the event, while Uyghur school students showcased a lip-sync performance to Chinese songs.

Shi Yuanqiang, DCM at the Chinese Embassy, served as the keynote speaker.

He highlighted the importance of Xinjiang in the context of Sino-Pak relations, emphasising the quality of life of local people and their harmonious existence in a secure environment.

While highlighting the freedom of religion, he mentioned that Xinjiang has 24,000 mosques, which is more than the total number of mosques in Germany, Britain, the United States, and France combined.

“Chinese parliament highly respects the religious freedom and traditions of all ethnic groups,” said Shi.

According to Shi, Xinjiang has become a tourist destination and in 2023, the region was visited by more 265 million tourists.