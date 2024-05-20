Sindh CM reviews progress on 7 mega projects

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday paid visit to seven different under-construction projects, reviewed its progress and removed bottlenecks causing delays in the completion of Malir Expressway and Karimabad Underpass.

The CM expressed his displeasure over the shifting of K-Electric and Sui Gas Company’s installations, which have caused a delay in the completion of the Malir Expressway.

He suspended SHO Korangi for his failure to stop dumping debris and garbage along Korangi Causeway and directed SSP Korangi to personally monitor the area where different projects Malir Expressway, New Jam Sadiq Bridge and Korangi Causeway Bridge were being constructed.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab. Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, PD Mega Projects Tariq Mughal and Engineer Khalid Masroor briefed the chief minister during his visit to different projects.

The CM was told that the Malir Expressway project was 38.661km starting from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Kathore at M9 was started on May 12, 2022 and its completion period was 26 months. It is a three-plus three (six-lane) project and would have six interchanges.

To a question, Niaz Soomro told the CM that the progress of Malir Expressway segment-I from Korangi to Quaidabad has 70 per cent physical progress while segment-II from Quaidabad to Kathore has 30 per cent.

The CM expressed his displeasure when he was told that the completion of Segment-I had been delayed by three months due to the shifting of utilities by K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The reasons behind the delay were stated to be that K-Electric has to shift its remaining four installations for which it has already been paid. The K-Electric has also to shift its High-Tension Line (HTL) at Jam Sadiq so that its connectivity with the Malir Expressway could be made.

The CM was also told that the SSGC had to lower its three Pressure lines at Chainage, but they were delaying the process, therefore work on the project has been delayed. The CM expressed his displeasure on K-Electric and SSGC and directed his secretary to fix his meeting with both companies at CM House at the earliest.

The Chief Minister was told that there were some encroachment issues at the existing loop of Quaidabad Interchange and some land issues which needed to be resolved for completion of the project in time. The CM directed DC Malir to immediately remove encroachment [from the loop of Quaidabad Interchange], resolve the land issues and report him.

Shah directed the SSPs Korangi and Malir to provide foolproof security to the workers working on the Malir Expressway.

The CM was told that the New Jam Sadiq Bridge was a part of the BRT Yellow Line Corridor. The contract includes the construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge over the Malir River and the construction of the New Jam Sadiq Bridge as the BRT Yellow Line Corridor. The project cost has been estimated at Rs12,531 billion.

The work on the project has been started. The CM directed the project director to speed up the work.

The chief minister was told that the Bridge at Korangi Causeway was being constructed for Rs6499.551 million. The total length of the route is 2.30 km, including one km bridge structure and a 1.30-meter road over an embankment. It would have a 300-meter link road to Malir Expressway and a 50-meter link road to Creek Avenue.

It would be a three plus three lanes and three-lane roundabout.

The CM was told that the work was started in July 2023 and would be completed within 24 months.

The CM expressed his displeasure when he noticed that debris and garbage were being dumped at the site of the Korangi Causeway. The CM immediately suspended the SHO Korangi Industrial Area and directed the SSP to personally monitor so that no builder could dump the debris along the road.