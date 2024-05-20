Monday, May 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams in view of heatwave

BIEK exams will now commence from May 27 as per new date

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams in view of heatwave
Our Staff Reporter
May 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh government has postponed the intermediate exams across the province for five days in the wake of ongoing heat wave.

The postponement was approved by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah, as recommended by provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The intermediate exams, originally slated to start on May 22, will now begin on May 27. A spokesperson said that the Universities and Boards Department changed the date for intermediate exams as per CM Shah’s directives. The citizens of Karachi have been left sweltering due to the current heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and a significant rise in temperatures is expected during the next 10 days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the country may experience three heat waves in various cities during the next 25 days.

PMA condemns attack on Pakistani students in Bishkek

The presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will result in heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27, the advisory warned.

Daytime temperatures are “likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above normal” in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and six to 8°C from May 23 to 27.

In Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, day temperatures are likely to remain four to 6°C above normal from May 21 to 27. The advisory wanted authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to deal with the heatwave spell.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1716093539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024