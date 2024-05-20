Sindh women’s team trials for Inter-Provincial Softball Championship on 24th

LAHORE - The trials for the Sindh Women’s Softball team, set to compete in the Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship, will be held on May 24, as announced by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah.

The championship will take place in Karachi from May 30 to June 1.The trials are scheduled for Friday, May 24, at 4 pm at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Football Stadium near Aga Khan Jamaat Khana in Kharadar. Dr Huma Bukhari, Chairperson of the Women’s Wing of the SSA, will lead the selection committee, which includes Tehmina Asif, Mohammad Nasir, Shahid Aftab, and Faraz Ijaz.

The committee will announce the names of the selected players following the final trials and training camp.

Dr Farhan expressed pride in hosting the Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship on behalf of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, seeing it as a vote of confidence in their capabilities.

“We aim to organize this event in a dignified manner, making it a memorable and exemplary championship,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive support to the participating teams, including accommodation, food, transport, and other necessary facilities.

Additionally, cash awards will be given to the top-performing players from Sindh in recognition of their excellence during the championship.