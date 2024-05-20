Stakeholders endorse skilled women’s talent for job market

KARACHI - Women, who constitute over 50 percent of the Pakistan’s population, have an equal role in national economic progress and more efforts are needed to ensure provision of an enabling environment to women without any gender-based discrimination tap their full capabilities for national progress.

These reviews were expressed by speakers at a ceremony arranged here to acknowledge young women graduated from an Institute-Based Learning (IBT) at The Hunar Foundation (THF) in two trades: Logistics & Supply Chain and AutoCAD under their joint initiative ‘Shana Bashana’. Subsequently, these female TVET students will be placed for 6 weeks of Workplace-Based Training (WBT) at SIEMENS Pakistan in the coming months.

To support the girls in a smooth transition to the job market, the organisation provided toolkits pertaining to the respective trades.

The event was organised by the German-funded and GIZ-implemented Global Project Education (Build4Skills) with the support of NAVTTC chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad in partnership with SIEMENS Pakistan and The Hunar Foundation.

TVET experts, decision-makers and private sector representatives attended the event.

In his remarks, Muhammad Daniyal, Managing Director of Siemens Pakistan, appreciated the efforts by all stakeholders for making this initiative possible and encouraged the female participants to strive for their dreams and stand side by side with men in all trades and sectors.

Sharjeel Farooq Malik, Project Manager, GIZ, directly addressed the young women saying: “You are the enablers, who challenge systemic limitations and institutionalized discrimination – so that alleged choices become actual choices.”

Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson NAVTTC said “Only by setting promising examples, we can de-construct stereotypes or false assumptions about a gender and someone’s abilities. NAVTTC’s “Skills for All – Strategy” means skills for ALL(!): this includes women just as much as it includes men.”

In his closing remarks, Ruediger Lotz, Consul General, German Consulate Karachi, said “Skills are a tool, skills empower and skills are not location bound. They shape you as a human being and enable you to be a citizen that contributes to its country’s development.”