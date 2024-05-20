Teen dies as pistol goes off accidently while making TikTok video

A 16-year-old boy died when a pistol went off accidently in the hands of his friend who was making his video in Liaquatabad.

The deceased identified as Abdullah was of fond of making TikTok videos. He and his friend Sarfaraz were making TikTok video with a pistol in the hands of Sarfaraz when it went off accidently.

As a result, Abdullah received fatal injuries and died before being shifted to hospital. Area police reached the spot and started investigation.

They have arrested the deceased friend Sarfaraz. Police have also arrested the owner of the pistol.