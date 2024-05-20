Monday, May 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening

Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening
Agencies
May 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Foreign and domestic tourists are thronging to Kaghan-Naran after the reopening of the road to enjoy their trips at recreational spots of the scenic valley. Talking to APP, a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has reopened the Kaghan Highway for all kinds of commuters after seven months of closure. He said the tourists embarked on their travel towards Naran to observe the scenic beauty through Naran road which was fully operational for tourists to visit their destinations. He said Naran is a source of attraction for tourists due to its clad mountains and beauty. It may be mentioned that the Naran road was suspended for all kinds of traffic owing to snowfall and glacier melting.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1716178674.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024