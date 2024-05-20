Turkish foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich received the Foreign Minister of Türkiye and accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries.