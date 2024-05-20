Tyra Banks eyes return to modelling at 50

LOS ANGELES - Tyra Banks recently opened up about returning to the runway at the age of 50. Speaking exclusively to Extra at launch party for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, America’s Next Top Model revealed that she is considering making a comeback. She said: “I’m thinking about really, really modeling, like, for real for real, like, fashion shows and, like, covers of magazines that are not Sports Illustrated.” Banks also suggested that her return might be possible due to society’s modified “beauty empowerment and inclusivity.” She said this might help her chances of repeating her days as a supermodel since many fashion models are half her age.

The former model, who became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 1996, shared that she wants to serve as a mentor to the younger generation pursuing the same career. The 50-year-old model explicitly told the outlet: “I feel like the Oprah of modeling, you know what I mean?” For the unversed, Tyra Banks retired from modelling back in 2005.