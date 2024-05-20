Violence on Pakistani Students in Kyrgyzstan Calls for Domestic Accommodation, President PAMI Federal

ISLAMABAD - Yasir Khan Niazi, President of the Federal Chapter of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) and CEO of Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), has addressed the concerning issue of violence on Pakistani medical students studying in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Yasir Niazi detailed that PAMI’s executive committee convened an emergency meeting regarding the escalating hostile environment faced by Pakistani students in Bishkek and emphasized the pressing need for immediate intervention and support.

Yasir Niazi condemned the acts of violence and called for urgent rescue and justice for the affected students. “The safety and well-being of our students abroad is of top importance,” he stated. “We demand a thorough investigation into these incidents to ensure accountability and protection for our students.”

Highlighting the precarious situation, PAMI Federal President pointed out that many of the medical and dental colleges in Kyrgyzstan, where Pakistani students are currently enrolled, are substandard and predominantly owned by Indians.

This not only jeopardizes the quality of education but also results in significant capital flight from Pakistan to India and other countries. “This is a matter of national concern,” Yasir Niazi emphasized. “Our resources are being diverted to another country, undermining both our educational standards and economic stability.”

He urged the Pakistani government to scrutinize the actions of those former PMC officials who facilitated student enrollments in these subpar institutions without ensuring adequate facilities and safety measures. He stressed that PAMI’s network of medical and dental colleges has the capacity to accommodate these aspiring doctors within Pakistan.

PAMI’s Federal Chapter president also assured that if the government introduces appropriate policies, the association is ready to integrate the Pakistani students studying abroad into their institutions seamlessly. This move would not only ensure students’ safety and safeguard their academic future but also it would contribute to the country’s economic health by reducing unnecessary capital outflow.

In conclusion, Yasir Niazi called for a concerted effort to resolve this crisis, emphasizing that it is both a moral and economic imperative for Pakistan to protect its students and strengthen its domestic educational infrastructure. “By investing in our own institutions, we are investing in the future of our nation,” he remarked. “It is the time to prioritize our students’ safety and our country’s prosperity.”