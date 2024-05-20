Monday, May 20, 2024
Woman shot dead in Quaidabad

Agencies
May 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   A woman was shot dead in Quaidabad, police said. The victim, 50-year-old Yasmeen Ali, was gunned down in Muzaffarabad Colony, they added. Quaidabad SHO Zakirullah said that the woman was passing through a street when unknown suspect(s) opened fire on her. She suffered critical bullet wounds and died on the spot. The SHO said the murder appeared to be an outcome of some personal enmity. He said there were suspicions that her estranged son-in-law might be involved in the murder and pointed out that the victim woman’s daughter (wife of the estranged son-in-law) had disappeared from her in-laws’ home around four months ago and her whereabouts were not known.

The son-in-law, however, had doubts that the deceased (his mother-in-law) might have orchestrated the kidnapping of her daughter (his wife).

Agencies

