Wyatt’s blitz help England complete series sweep

LAHORE - England Women beat Pakistan Women by 34 runs to complete the three-match T20I series sweep at Headingley on Sunday. England racked up 176 on the board and then defended it with ease restricting Pakistan to 142-4 in 20 overs. Danni Wyatt’s 87 off 48 balls was the difference between the two sides. In pursuit of the 177-run target, opening batters, Gull Feroza (30, 29b, 5x4s) and Sidra Amin (26, 29b, 5x4s) provided a steady start with a 60-run opening stand. Sidra’s departure initiated a mini collapse as Feroza, Sadaf Shamas (6, 7b, 1x4) and Muneeba Ali (3, 6b) returned for low scores leaving Pakistan 73-4 in 11.4 overs.

With 104 runs required in 50 balls, Pakistan could only manage 69 more runs as Aliya Riaz (35 not out, 27b, 4x4s) and Nida Dar (29 not out, 24b, 3x4s, 1x6) chipped in with spirited batting efforts. Despite the two experienced batters throwing punches in an unbeaten 69-run stand, England managed a 34-run win.

Earlier, after England opted to bat first Maia Bouchier (8, 14b) and Wyatt provided a 36-run opening partnership. Wyatt, in the meanwhile, looked in good touch as she hit four boundaries scoring the bulk of the 40 runs that England notched in the powerplay. Heather Knight and Wyatt stitched a 59-run third-wicket partnership with the latter being the aggressor contributing 47 off 19. Wyatt brought up her half-century off 34 balls in the 11th over, ransacking 20 runs against Nida.

Diana Baig brought an end to Wyatt’s onslaught who had raced to 87 off 48 balls with the help of twelve fours and one six. Nida dismissed her counterpart while Sidra run-out Capsey as the double strike in the 15th over meant England were reduced to 122-5.

While England lost regular wickets, Amy Jones (26, 15b, 4x4s) kept the innings intact and helped her team post 176 all out. Diana was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, returning figures of 3-26 in her four overs. Nida too picked up three wickets while Fatima Sana removed one batter.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND WOMEN 176 all out, 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 87, Amy Jones 26; Diana Baig 3-26, Nida Dar 3-45) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 142-4, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 35 not out, Gull Feroza 30, Nida Dar 29*, Sidra Amin 26; Sophie Ecclestone 1-19) by 34 runs.