GILGIT - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan muhiudeen Wani on Saturday said that they had made a great stride towards digitisation of our educational institutions, adding it would all be futile if there was no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools. Talking to media, he said that “we do realise (importance of electricity provision) it and for this purpose we were solarising 184 educational hubs around the region.”