Share:

NAROWAL - Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Tanveer Ahmed Tatla has said that 40 cases have so far been registered over violation of a ban on burning of crops residue and Rs455,000 fine imposed on the violators. According to the district information officer, crackdown on those involved in burning of remains of crops was under way on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi. He said burning of residues caused smog and environmental pollution and the government was strictly dealing with the issue for protecting people from diseases caused by smog and air pollution. The deputy director said in three tehsils of the district, special teams consisting of assistant directors had been carrying out monitoring conducting surveys on a daily basis. 8 POINTS SET UP FOR SUBSIDISED FLOUR BAGS SALE District Food Controller (DFC) Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani has said there is no shortage of flour in the district and eight sale points, set up in the district, are supplying subsidised flour bags people daily. According to the district information officer press release, the DFC said that the number of flour bags had been increased at all sale points on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shah Rukh Niazi. He said earlier 2,950 flour bags had been supplied at each sale point, and the number had now been increased to 3,700 bags daily.