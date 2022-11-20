Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday retrieved 8 kanals and 17 marla state land from grabbers in the Sargodha region. According to spokesperson of ACE, complainant Abdul Sami, resident of Quaidabad, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema, alleging that Muhammad Saleem, Waqar and Shahzaib of district Khushab occupied over 8 kanals state land at Factory Area valued at Rs15 million in collusion with housing department personnel. Circle Officer (CO) Anti-corruption Khushab Muhammad Awais Gujjar, and district administration retrieved the state land on the order of regional director ACE. Asma Ijaz Cheema said that such action would continue against land grabbers so that entire state land could be retrieved. FOUR POWER PILFERERS HELD The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four people accused of electricity theft on Saturday. According to the official sources, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids at various areas of Sargodha district including Chawa village,Ganghol, Kalara village and caught red-handed four people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines. The power pilferers were identified as Qaisar Nadeem, Riaz, Shahbaz and Aslam. On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police had registered cases against the pilferers. 9 POS, BIKE LIFTER ARRESTED Sargodha police on Saturday arrested ten accused including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and a bike lifter and recovered four bikes. The police said that teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 9 POs wanted in various crimes. They were Hassan, Gulzar, Atif, Ismail, Bilal, Musa and others. Meanwhile, SHO Urban Area police station Azar Iqbal along with his team arrested a bike lifter Usman and recovered four bikes from him. Further investigation was under way, said police. DDWP MEETING APPROVES HEC SCHEMES The meeting of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan in which three schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) were approved. The meeting was told that the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs139.8 million. It was further informed that Rs65.9 million would be spent on the provision of non-available facilities in Cadet College Isa Khel Mianwali. Similarly, Rs73.4 million on Government Graduate College Bhalwal would be spent on establishment of new classrooms and provision of furniture while Rs8.2 million would also be spent on the repair of furniture and classroom in Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk. In the meeting, three schemes of road, two of building and three schemes of Public Health Engineering were also presented for approval on which Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to submit their reports after visiting and inspecting these schemes.