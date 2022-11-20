Share:

LAHORE - Amir Asylkozhaev of Russia and Polina Kaibekova of Russia clinched the boys and girls titles in the ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis Championships leg-2 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the boys’ singles final, Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) beat Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) 6-3, 6-0 while in the girls’ singles final, Polina Kaibekova (RUS) beat Janvi Aswa (IND) 6-4, 6-4. A large number of foreign players (boys/girls) from Turkey, Russia, India, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Moldova, Japan and Pakistan participated in the leg-2 event. Aleem Malik, CEO-Signature Hotels, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan, SVP-PTF, Col Gul Rehman, Secretary PTF, Sqn Ldr Naveed PAF, and a large number of participants and tennis lovers.