ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that safeguarding rights of children as enshrined in the Constitution of country is the prime priority of present Parliament. He pledged that no stone would be left unturned to protect each and every child of Pakistan as bright future of the country is dovetailed with the secure present of children. He expressed these views on the occasion of World’s Children Day which is celebrated on 20th November each year across the world. National Assembly speaker has said that lives of more than 16 million children were devastated by flash floods. He said that they were deprived of basic facilities, especially health and education sector were worst affected. He said that all efforts were being undertaken to rehabilitate the lives of these children. He also stressed the need to eliminate child labour, Child harassment, bonded labour, and elimination of cases of child trafficking. He said that provision of equal opportunities to all children is vital to ensure bright future of the country. It is pertinent to mention that prioritising children has been the special concern of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf as the 1st ever children assembly session was held on the occasion of diamond jubilee celebration in Parliament House.