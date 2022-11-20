Share:

The Bhara Kahu bypass project, like many major infrastructure projects, has generated controversy from the start. The issue begins where the alignment of the under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass project also crosses a portion of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU). As with many major infrastructure projects, there are inevitably concerns of pollution and land acquisition, from which stem most of the grievances of the Bypass from students of QAU.

The government has made some attempts to mediate the conflict and come to a resolve- however those attempts have been half hearted at best. The problem has gone beyond just protests and has entered the legal sphere. Last month, Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted a stay on a petition filed by the university teachers against the use of the university’s land for the project. Now the government has tried to placate concerns by holding public hearings of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of the project by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The report provides detailed information on the current environmental conditions, description of the project, analysis of the impacts and suggested mitigation measures to be implemented during the execution of the proposed project, and it was hoped this would provide some context for those in opposition to the project.

However, if the government hoped this public hearing would end opposition to the project, it was wrong. During the hearing, QAU’s faculty and students as well as locals of Bhara Kahu and Murree exchanged harsh words due to which the proceeding was disrupted several times.

It is clear that the government will need to do more to mediate this issue. We need to learn lessons from the past, where inept government response to concerns have led to infrastructure projects being completed yet commercial operation delayed for years, both wasting billions of rupees while also not allying concerns of stakeholders and protestors. We do not want a repeat of the orange line here. The public hearing allowed both sides to voice their concerns, and address the main issues that are related to the project but not much has been resolved as of yet. There must be an investigation body that determines how credible these grievances are and what can be done to settle the matter.