KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Children are our most precious assets and it’s the core responsibility of the government and the society to provide the required facilities to them for maximum utilization of their potential for

In his message on the Universal Children’s Day being observed under the United Nations on Sunday, the PPP chairman said that education, health and clean and peaceful environment were the key requirements for their healthy grooming.

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders. Their minds need to be nurtured with tolerance and harmony. Every positive step taken in their interest will ultimately be a part of our generation’s message of love and affection to our children’s children,” he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was faced with numerous issues at both international and national level. “Still our priority should be the future of our children as the country belongs to them. They have a full life ahead while we have passed parts, small or big, of our lives,” he stated.

He pointed out that almost a quarter of the polio cases were reported from Pakistan when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto launched polio vaccination during her second tenure as prime minister. “Today, we are nearing polio-free status. This is called visionary leadership and her monumental projects for mother and child health will always be appreciated by all, especially the mothers of Pakistan.”

The PPP chairman said that Sindh was leading in legislation for children, women and other vulnerable groups and other provinces should replicate its efforts. Equality and inclusion was the unfettered right of every child. “We should ensure that every child has access to better education and health facilities,” he added.

Bilawal stressed for special attention to those children suffering following the devastating floods. Of the 33 million people affected by the floods and heavy rains in the past months, one-third are children. Nearly 19,000 schools have been damaged during the climate-induced disaster.

He said that he had emphasized on the need of climate justice at international forums “because it is Pakistan which is hit hard by climate change. We are pleading the case of the entire world prone to future climatic disasters as well.”

He vowed that his party would continue to roll out projects and schemes on a priority basis in future also, for the betterment and welfare of children.