KARACHI -Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has departed for the United States (US) where he will stay for 10 days, citing sources. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah departed for a 10-day US visit. Sources told ARY News that he will hold an important meeting during his US visit. The chief minister departed for the US through a private airline’s connecting flight via Dubai. The officials said that Sindh CM has no official schedule in the US. Earlier in May, Sindh CM Shah had paid a week-long private visit to the United States (US). CM Shah had undergone a medical examination. He had also met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was already visiting the US.