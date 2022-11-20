Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited various setups of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) in Rawalpindi as part of his farewell visits, the military’s media wing reported. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General Pakistan Army accompanied the Army chief during the visit. The COAS visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi and was briefed by Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi, Commandant CMH regarding state-of-the-art newly-upgraded healthcare facilities. ISPR further said that General Bajwa was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of the hospital’s administration. Moreover, special counters have also been established for facilitating civilian and non-entitled patients. The COAS was also shown a newly-established control room, established to impart training to doctors through live surgery process in an academic centre, the ISPR added. The ISPR said General Bajwa also laid the foundation stone of a new training block of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute. Later, the outgoing army chief visited newly constructed soldiers’ guestrooms, the newly established Army Help Centre, and the upgraded facilities of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology. The army chief appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work. Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure, the COAS said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of the army’s welfare regime and critical for the morale of troops, the ISPR added. Earlier on arrival at the CMH, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, ISPR said.