RAWALPINDI - The policemen, brought in Rawalpindi across the province, protested over the issue of allegedly providing substandard food to police personnel imparting security duty of long march by former premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Saturday. They urged Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to initiate action against those involved in serving rotten food items to the cops deployed to shield the marchers of PTI. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shezad Nadim Bukhari has taken notice of reports of provision of unhygienic food to cops and sought a detailed report from SP Headquarters, according to a police spokesman. According to sources, the Punjab government has left tens of hundreds of policemen in severe pain by serving low quality food. These policemen were brought to Rawalpindi from various districts of Punjab for providing security to the marchers of Haqeeqi Azadi March. Sources said that the Punjab government had allocated more than Rs 500 million for the food of the extra police force imparting security duty. However, the management of Rawalpindi police and district government are allegedly giving substandard food to these cops while sparking an unrest among them. “The food that is being given, you can see it on my plate, even an animal cannot eat this food, but it is fed to us,” said a cop while talking to media men in a marriage hall in Rawat. He alleged that it is a scam by the top bosses of police department.