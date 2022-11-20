Share:

Rawalpindi-The policemen, brought in Rawalpindi across the province, protested over the issue of allegedly providing substandard food to police personnel imparting security duty of long march by former premier Imran Khan, informed sources on Saturday.

They urged Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to initiate action against those involved in serving rotten food items to the cops deployed to shield the marchers of PTI.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shezad Nadim Bukhari has taken notice of reports of provision of unhygienic food to cops and sought a detailed report from SP Headquarters, according to a police spokesman. According to sources, the Punjab government has left tens of hundreds of policemen in severe pain by serving low quality food. These policemen were brought to Rawalpindi from various districts of Punjab for providing security to the marchers of Haqeeqi Azadi March. Sources said that the Punjab government had allocated more than Rs 500 million for the food of the extra police force imparting security duty. However, the management of Rawalpindi police and district government are allegedly giving substandard food to these cops while sparking an unrest among them.

“The food that is being given, you can see it on my plate, even an animal cannot eat this food, but it is fed to us,” said a cop while talking to media men in a marriage hall in Rawat. He alleged that it is a scam by the top bosses of police department. Another cops said that through these people, police personnel are being provided poor quality food but there is nobody to listen.

“I have been starving since the morning,” he added.

Many cops were also seen carrying plates of food in the marriage hall, booked by the district administration to accommodate the police force, and showing it to media men and people driving by. At one point they even sat down on the road as a mark of protest against CPO.

They also said that bad quality food was provided despite assurances given by Punjab government that the allowances given to police personnel will be increased by around 30 percent to ensure a nutritious diet for them.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, on the other hand, sprang into action after several videos of cops making complaints against substandard food delivery went viral on social media.

He also sought a detailed report from SP HQs besides ordering the subordinates to check the standard of food before delivering it to the cops on duty.

“I will not compromise on quality and standard of food being delivered to police force,” said CPO.