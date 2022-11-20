Share:

Peshawar - Two police stations have been vacated in the south waziristan tribal district amid the ongoing law and order situation, as well as stalled peace talks between Tehreek-e-Taliban pakistan and the government. The raghzai police station and spin police stations have been vacated. residents believe the police stations were vacated out of fear of the Taliban, who oppose the merger of FaTa with Kp and as a result, they also oppose the police deployment in the merged districts. however, sw police spokesman shoaib said that the police station raghzai was already a temporary one, and also unsafe in the prevailing situation, which is why it was vacated while a new building for the station was under construction. he also confirmed that the police station spin Dam was vacated due to some construction work there, and it was shifted to the Tanai area. earlier on Friday, an explosion claimed two lives in the Chagmalai area of the sarwakai subdivision in south waziristan. Mustafa and shah Gulzar of the Farid shikari group, a local militia, were among those killed while Farid shikari and abdul salam were wounded. however, the Tehreek-e-Taliban pakistan spokesman did not share any statement with the media persons to claim responsibility for the bomb attack. Meanwhile, senator saleh shah from south waziristan tribal district said that the talks between the government and TTp had not ended but were suspended at the moment. he said both parties want the negotiations to continue. “TTp demands that the FaTa-Kp merger must be reversed. This is their main concern,” he added.