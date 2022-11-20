Share:

DADU - Dadu’s Model trial court on Saturday inducted two MPAs in a triple murder case. Nominated accused pleaded not guilty after charges framed in the case against them. Complainant of the case Umme Rubab Chandio and accused MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio were present during the court hearing. The court summoned witnesses in the next hearing of the case. “We have recorded our statement in the court,” accused MPA Sardar Chandio said. “Charges have been framed against the killers including two MPAs of the People’s Party,” complainant Umme Rubab said. In an earlier hearing the trial court had decided to indict two accused MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio in the murder case.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar.