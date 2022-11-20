Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is unjustified.

In a tweet on Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran’s illegitimate government was tolerated. If those demanding early elections were serious, they would have gone for getting their resignation accepted instead of a long march.

The federal minister further said that if Imran Khan had dissolved the provincial governments, the election environment would have been created automatically.