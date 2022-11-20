Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is trying to make the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) controversial for his political interest. Addressing a news conference, Bilawal who is also Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, appealed to the former premier to postpone his long march till the appointment of the army chief. He said appointment of the Army Chief is prerogative of the Prime Minister. The foreign minister also said that the last government damaged the foreign policy, economy and democracy of the country. He said Imran Khan wants to create political instability. Imran Khan thought about himself only and did not care for the entire country suffering from the consequences of his petty politics, Bilawal regretted. “Why did you choose Rawal pindi? Khan Sahib let this decision (appointment of COAS) happen,” he said and suggested to PTI’s chief to postpone his long march for the time being. The foreign minister said the previous PTI’s government had damaged country’s foreign policy, economy and democratic set up and now Imran Khan only wanted to create political instability which would be strongly resisted. He said that during International Monetary Fund agreement, Imran Khan had attacked Islamabad, which was foiled. Now all the democratic forces in the country were united and the PTI chief would not be allowed playing such like past tactics, he added. The country and its people could no longer bear any crises, he maintained. The foreign minister said peaceful demonstration was a democratic right, but no unconstitutional or undemocratic tactics could be allowed and reiterated that Pakistan Peoples Party would play its democratic role as it had manifested in the past by resisting all the undemocratic moves. “Khan Sahib wants to stop institutions playing their democratic role. He wants to make undemocratic moves, but we will not allow him,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the parliamentary parties had played a very democratic role to oust the government of Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence. The foreign minister said that Imran Khan had always carried out his politics on the shoulders of undemocratic forces. He said the future of a politician like Imran Khan was linked with making institutions controversial. If Imran Khan wanted real freedom, then why did he wait for this week for his political objectives? the foreign minister questioned. The foreign minister said Imran Khan was imposed on Pakistan through the 2018 election and his tenure as PM hurt Pakistan as foreign policy suffered heavily during IK tenure. Referring to the Long March, Bilawal urged Imran Khan to at least stop what he called “the spectacle” till the appointment of the new army chief of Pakistan army by the PDM government. He went on to call him a watch thief and said, “A watch thief is talking about real freedom... His long march has no democratic purpose. The foreign minister said that Imran Khan offered army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a lifelong extension in return for foiling no trust motion, but he (army chief) refused to accept such an offer by him. Bilawal questioned Imran Khan whether he wanted new elections in the country or he wanted the army to impose martial law. “He (Imran Khan) wants to use the appointment of army chief for his own political benefits and If Imran Khan wants real freedom, then why did he wait for this week? Why not some other time? Imran Khan should postpone his long march till the appointment of the army chief,” he directed at IK and said “ through this march IK is making lastditch efforts. When asked about the role of President Dr Arif Alvi, that he could create any hurdle, FM Bilawal warned the President of serious consequences in case of creating any hurdle in the process of the appointment. Bilawal Bhutto said that at the time of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the president committed an “unconstitutional act” by accepting the advice of the then PM to dissolve the National Assembly; however he hoped that the President would do everything as per law and the Constitution this time. “This is his last chance. It is the test of President Alvi whether he wants to support Imran Khan or the Constitution,” the foreign Minister said. When asked that Imran Khan had announced the march towards Rawalpindi on 26th Bilawal Bhutto said that he heard about this move however Imran Khan is coming to repeat an old threat but “we will foil his scheme this time as well.” When asked will he would advise the government to stop “Long march” Bilawal said he will not advise the government to do so, however, the PTI chief should not force the government to take such a step against his march. Bilawal said the appointment of the new army chief was an administrative decision and its completion would end the politics of Imran Khan. Bilawal said the entire world was facing economic disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 