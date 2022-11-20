Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] has finally succeeded in getting NOC for holding a rally in Islamabad in connection with their long march, yet Imran Khan is seemingly more comfortable to arrive in Rawalpindi on November 26. Rawalpindi is adjacent to Islamabad [Commonly known as the ‘twin cities’] where Imran Khan’s coalition government is enjoying the Punjab govt. With other political debates over Imran Khan’s announcement to arrive in Rawalpindi, the political pundits were also seen finding specific reasons behind converging at Rawalpindi. Former Prime Minister, through video link, is also repeatedly announcing to rejoin the long march from Rawalpindi. It will also be important to note that the stay of ‘Real Independence march’ in Rawalpindi will be significant with different aspects. Obviously, the PTI has to be very conscious in its second long march as it got permission for holding a rally in the federal capital on 35 strict conditions. Under the conditions, the organizers have to ensure participants remain peaceful and avoid blocking any road. Imran Khan , in its recently submitted reply to the Supreme Court, has clearly mentioned that he was not made aware of the apex court’s order of ‘May 25’ that defined the limit for his part’s Azadi March [PTI’s first long march] at the time and such has not knowingly violated any of its orders. The senior leadership of the party, political gurus viewed, has clearly sensed that the demand related to snap polls would prove as a distant dream. PTI chairman, from his recent statements, has also not seen much eager to further talk about the appointment of Army chief. One of the shapes of a safe passage for PTI is to rejoin the parliament with over 100 party colleagues and grab the position of leader of the opposition in the national assembly. This option has reportedly been discussed with Imran Khan by senior party colleagues. As, the resignations of PTI lawmakers are still pending in the national assembly secretariat for the last five months. Imran Khan , in one of his speeches from the container, had also once threatened to extend his movement (Real Independence) for the next 10 months. Pakistan Muslim League [PML-N] had faced almost same challenges against its government set by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The previous threat of Khan was against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government and now his younger brother [Shehbaz Sharif]has to confront PTI’s chairman with the gap of eight years. In 2014, PTI Chairman held a marathon sit-in of 126 days by demanding a resignation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which he ended in the wake of the Peshawar school massacre. Though the wish of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan against another former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not be fulfilled despite the marathon sit-in in 2014, the PTI gained much popularity in this episode. Later, the country’s top court removed the then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, from office over corruption allegations. The verdict by the five-member court caps a year of political controversy over corruption allegations unleashed by the 2016 Panama Papers leak. In 2022, PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan wants the present government to announce snap polls in the country. On the other hand, the coalition government is all set to deal with the ‘Real independence march’ with iron hand if PTI tries to violate the set conditions. Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has clearly remarked that PTI Chairman Imran should pay the political price for his lies. “Now this is time for accountability of Imran Khan’” he said. About PTI’s Long March, the PML-N government believes that people are not welcoming the long march.