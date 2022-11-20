Share:

In preparation of the swarm of PTI supporters that were instructed to flood Rawalpindi in protest against the attack on Imran Khan, a command and control centre was set up to maintain law and order. Thousands of police officers, extensive surveillance systems and snipers have been deployed and are on standby in the city in case violence ensues. Taking such precaution seems necessary especially after the attack in Wazirabad but all authoritative stakeholders must tread carefully. A small disturbance can spark massive civil unrest in this volatile situation, and that is exactly what we must avoid.

Citizens of any state as well within their rights to stage protests, so long as they are peaceful and do not interrupt daily activity. For now, it seems as though Rawalpindi will be on a partial lock-down as the public will experience a restriction on movement. Furthermore, intercity travel will be made harder due to the blockades being imposed on the motorway, GT Road, Murree Road, Peshawar Road and old Airport Road. In addition to this, 2500 police officers have been stationed in the city, along with over 100 snipers on rooftops, for the sake of security. Surveillance has been ramped up as well since the capital police chief believes that the risk of violence is simply too high to ignore.

These are extreme steps to take but they may be necessary considering the sentiments that dominate the political environment of Pakistan. Even so, their use should be a last-ditch effort to maintain law and order, and to dissuade the public from adopting rowdy and disruptive behavior. Violence cannot be tolerated, no matter where it comes from, and the safety of the people should always be a priority. It is with this aim of protection that both parties should approach the coming days, and it is essential that all decisions are made carefully.