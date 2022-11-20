Share:

HAVELIAN - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday accused Imran Khan of working on a foreign agenda aimed at making the country bankrupt. He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Diwal Manal’s electricity feeder. Murtaza said that Havelian was the hub of PML-N and people of the area always supported Muslim League-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They would continue to support the party in the future; PML-N never lost NA- 16 and PK 46 seats, he claimed.