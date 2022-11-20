Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chief Imran Khan's long march will flop like his 2014 sit-in. In her reaction over Imran Khan's statement on Saturday, she said Imran Khan's politics, conspiracy and spectacle are over now. She said the lie of "Azadi" killed innocent people, orphaned children, and martyred journalists. The Information Minister further said Imran Khan played with national interest and destroyed country's foreign policy. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan will not achieve anything from his long march's call on 26th of this