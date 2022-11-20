Share:

In the last two decades, no ramps have been built in any building. All previous administrations at Karachi University have failed to provide facilities to disabled students who enrolled on quotas. As a result, these students suffered ongoing challenges in terms of transportation and getting an education at Karachi University. Many old buildings were not constructed to the requirements of disabled students at Karachi University. As a result, more than 80% of the old departments cannot provide construction-based facilities to these students.

However, many new buildings have been constructed in the last two decades, but they do not have facilities for disabled students. These basic facilities include a ramp at the building’s entrance, a specially designed separate toilet, an elevator, and a ramp allowing direct access to the first floor of any building. It should be noted that 2% of the total admission seats at Karachi University are earmarked for disabled students under the special quota system, with the availability of 280 seats. This year, 18 students have got the admission to these reserved seats, while some of the admission is conducted on open merit, which takes place at the time of scholarship application.

The STC building (now the Department of Visual Studies) and the Mahmood Hussain Library were constructed decades ago at Karachi University. These buildings have been built according to the old design, but these two buildings have direct access to the first floor via a ramp. This facility is not available in any newly constructed building. According to information obtained from the University’s Department of Planning and Development, A ramp has been constructed in the new Department of Visual Studies building to access the first floor. The building is part of the University’s “Improvement of Academic Infrastructure” reconstruction project, including a new girls’ hostel, a new science faculty block, a centre for digital forensics, and a new social sciences block.

The authority should facilitate disabled students by constructing direct access to the floor via a ramp. If this is not possible or will take a lot of time, conduct classes on the ground floor for the disabled students till the construction of ramps is completed.

IQRA MUNAWAR,

Karachi.