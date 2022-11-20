Share:

With the reinstatement of 300 employees’ job letters, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo determined that 85 percent of the province’s budget is spent on the payment of salaries to government employees. Balochistan is already a cash-strapped province and for almost all of its budget to be funneled down one stream is concerning. This means that public spending has taken a back seat, translating into the inability of the government to cater to the needs of the people.

What perhaps is most ironic is that the amount of funds dispensed to the government employees robs them of the opportunity to perform their duties. If the provincial government does not have the resources to undertake developmental projects, welfare or rehabilitation schemes, and provide for the public then these very government employees have little to no duties to perform. This means that the province is wasting the resources it so desperately needs and those that could be used elsewhere. With the damage caused by floods, there is an even more pressing need to use the financial resources in a manner that prioritises the well-being of the people who have been affected, and to ensure that the province is able to resume its functions again. The economy must recover, so business revitalization is just as important as uplifting the farmers.

The provincial budget is supposed to be an all-encompassing pool of funds to be used appropriately, especially on relief projects and developmental schemes that are intended to bring the province up to par with the rest of the country. Surely a new strategy should be adopted, one that is more inclusive and well-rounded.