Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Siraj ul haq has said there is not a single precedent available in the world that political parties hold such hectic exercise for the appointment of chief of army staff. “Politicisation of important institutions is dangerous to the country. The JI always called for the appointment of the army chief on the pattern of chief justice of Pakistan. It will permanently put the rumours and clashes to rest,” he said this while addressing the Islamabad Bar association on Saturday, adding, he was glad the PTI chairman backed his proposal. haq said the JI was approaching the political parties for holding dialogue on civilian supremacy, electoral reforms and establishment’s neutrality from political process. he said a new social contract was needed on the three-point agenda. he said the major political parties were acting as clubs of feudal lords and capitalists, lacking basic structure of internal democracy and elections. People, he said, reached to the parliament on the basis of wealth and power. he said rigging held in election and the institutions were not acting freely rather they worked under influence of powerful. The ImF controlled the national economy and the western nGos prepared the national curriculum, he added. haq said the PmL-n, the PPP and the PTI were the protectors of the status quo, pursuing the international agenda imposed by the USa on Islamic atomic Pakistan. The ruling parties, he said, were engaged in fight for protection of self-interest to the level that they even felt no need to provide relief to the millions of people badly affected by floods. The country, he said, would not witness any change in presence of these agents of the status quo. “We must launch a struggle for rule of law and for the distribution of country’s resources on equal basis which currently are in possession of ruling elite. We need a corruption free Pakistan,” he added. JI chief sought lawyers help to transform Pakistan into welfare Islamic state.