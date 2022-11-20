Share:

Mohmand - Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has grown into a powerful force under Imran Khan’s leadership, stated President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Khyber Insaf’s Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Pervez Khattak on Saturday while addressing the workers’ convention at Lower mohmand Ekkaghund degree College. PTI members of the national assembly Sajid Khan, anwar Taj, Chairman Tehsil Lower mohmand naveed ahmad and a large number of PTI workers attended the convention. he also stated that Imran Khan’s success in the by-elections demonstrates that the people of Pakistan support Imran Khan and that those who were anti-america yesterday are now begging for assistance from them. he also said that Imran Khan’s victory in the by-elections proves that the people of Pakistan are with Imran Khan, and adding those who were against america yesterday are asking for charity from them today. Pervez Khattak said that the way governance is going on in Pakistan today we cannot see prosperity and development in the country for a hundred years. he added that man is not being seen with justice here in Pakistan, and those who have strength are having fun and the weak are destroyed. PTI president said that how far the experienced government that called us incompetent led to inflation in Pakistan. “If these people had run the country honestly, there would have been development and prosperity in the country today,” said mr Khattak. he told that the prices of gas, electricity and petrol were continuously increasing. Pervez Khattak further said that the incumbent government cannot dare to speak in front of america while Imran Khan refused to increase the prices of electricity and petrol, which got him removed from the government. meanwhile, dozens of PTI workers protested against not being allowed inside the ground during the workers’ convention regarding PTI’s haqeqi azadi march in Lower Sub-division Ekkaghund degree College ground. The PTI nazryari group protested on the Peshawar-Bajaur road in Ekkaghund outside the college and shouted slogans against the local mna. The protesters alleged that incumbent mna Sajid Khan has robbed the rights of ideological workers and is continuously neglecting the party workers in development work. They said that we have informed the top leadership of the party against the current mna but no action was taken yet. They also said that the mna has destroyed the party, as he divided the workers, so we are against it, they maintained.