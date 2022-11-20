Share:

Rawalpindi-Gujar Khan police on Saturday booked three persons for kidnapping a fruit and vegetable seller along with two other persons and killing him by firing in Karam Kaswal, informed a police spokesman.

The FIR was registered by Gujar Khan police station officials on complaint of son of the fruit and vegetable merchant under sections 302/365/34 of PPC against Zarin Abid, Muhammad Fazil and Ali Qadar, sons of Abid Hussain. However, no arrest was made so far, he added.

According to him, Asim Shabbir lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan officials stating he and his father are associated with fruit vegetable selling business in Gujar Khan. He told police that he along with his father Muhammad Shabbir and cousin Nauman Ali were purchasing fruit and vegetables from market in Gujar Khan when Zarin Abid, Muhammad Fazil and Ali Qadar appeared from somewhere while having guns in their hands and they kidnapped us in our own carry van on gunpoint. The troika took us to Karam Kaswal Road where they placed Shabbir under severe torture and later on shot him dead, the complainant said adding that after committing the crime, the three accused managed to escape from the scene.

He appealed police to register case against the killers and to arrest them. Police lodged a case against killers and began investigation.