Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Irrigation Minister Col. (retd) Hashim Dogar and Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema also attended. During the meeting, the Cabinet Committee deliberated on the arrival of the Long March in Rawalpindi and its entry into Islamabad. It was decided that Islamabad administration will be approached to discuss entry of the procession through the revenue limits of the federal territory. Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja said that after the announcement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, we will determine the next strategy.