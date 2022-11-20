Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood distributed cheques of Rs 23.6 million grant money among 29 provincial sports associations on Saturday here at the National Hockey Stadium.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Vice Chairman Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Commissioner Lahore/President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, former Test cricketer Aqib Javed and others were also present on this occasion.

A huge grant of Rs 3 million was given to Punjab Olympic Association. As many as 10 provincial sports associations such as Punjab Athletics Association, Punjab Hockey Association, Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association, Punjab Kabaddi Association, Punjab Table Tennis Association, Punjab Wrestling Association, Punjab Badminton Association, Punjab Cycling Association, Punjab Squash Association and Punjab Golf Association were given Rs 1 million grant each.

Eight provincial sports associations namely Punjab Baseball Association, Punjab Basketball Association, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Punjab Rugby Association, Punjab Touch Ball Association, Punjab Weightlifting Association, Punjab Rifle Shooting Association and Punjab Swimming Association were given Rs 7 lakh grant apiece.

Whereas 10 provincial sports associations namely Punjab Paralympic Association, Punjab Archery Association, Punjab Gymnastic Association, Punjab Handball Association, Punjab Judo Association, Punjab Karate Association, Punjab Netball Association, Punjab Roller Sports Association, Punjab Taekwondo Association and Punjab Wushu Association were given Rs 5 lakh grant each.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab Sports Minister said: “It is a historic day because on this day, Sports Board Punjab is releasing grant-in-aid money to all provincial sports associations for the promotion of sports culture. “We have fulfilled our promise and now it is the obligation of provincial sports associations to deliver and hold a maximum number of sports events and trace fresh talent in their respective games,” he added.

He said that the grant money will be given to provincial sports associations every year. Representatives of all provincial sports associations thanked Punjab Minister for Sports Secretary Sports Punjab and DG SBP for fulfilling their key demand.

Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan thanked Punjab Minister for Sports, Secretary Sports Punjab and DG SBP for fulfilling the demand of provincial sports associations. “Definitely, this great measure will help a lot in holding several sports competitions and tracing fresh talent from grassroots level,” he added.