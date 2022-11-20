Share:

SEOUL-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would respond to US threats with nuclear weapons, state media said Saturday, after Kim personally oversaw Pyongyang’s latest launch of intercontinental ballistic missile.

Since Kim declared North Korea a “irreversible” nuclear state in September, Washington has ramped up regional security cooperation, including joint military exercises, and is looking for ways to boost the protection it offers Seoul and Tokyo.

Kim slammed what he called “aggression war drills” and said that if America continues to make threats against the North, Pyongyang “will resolutely react.

to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” KCNA reported.