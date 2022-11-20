Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police have arrested an outlaw allegedly spreading fear by displaying illegal weapons on social media. According to the police sources, SHO Rangpur police station Muhammad Shahbaz Zafar has traced and arrested the outlaw namely Zafar Taraghar who has spread fear and panic in the area by displaying weapons on social media during the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons under the directions of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah. A case has also been registered against the accused. The SHO said that as per the instructions of the DPO, the campaign against illegal weapons will continue on a regular basis.