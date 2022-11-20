Share:

BEIJING-Around 27 countries set up their national stalls to exhibit their cultural handicrafts, products at the annual International Culture Day of the Pakistan Embassy College (PECB) held here on Saturday. This year’s event was dedicated to the celebrations of the 75-year of independence of Pakistan. A part of the proceeds collected during the event would also be donated to the flood victims of Pakistan. Ambassadors and senior diplomats, officials, media representatives, and students along with their families participated in this cultural gala. China, Iran, Egypt, Sudan, Bulgaria, Cuba, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and several other countries showcased their cultural handcrafts, products, and traditional cuisine. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque visited stalls and exhibitions set up by students and their parents and appreciated them for representing handicrafts, foods, and culture of their respective countries. There were fun areas and a gaming zone for children. Cultural performances of various countries were also presented which were greatly enjoyed by the guests. In his address at the event, Ambassador Moin ul Haque appreciated the school management and the students for the successful organisation of the event which had become PECB’s signature and popular event for the diplomatic and international community in China. He noted that PECB was the first and the oldest international school in Beijing dedicated to imparting high-quality education to children of the expatriate community. Moin ul Haque said that students are the future leaders of our nations and encouraged them to continue their studies with diligence, determination, and honesty. He thanked diplomats from different foreign missions for their enthusiastic participation and also expressed his deepest appreciation to the school team and everyone who was involved to make the event a success. Principal, Shazia Amjad welcomed the audience and expressed gratitude for their keen interest and enthusiastic participation. Some exquisite dance performances on tunes of Sufi and China’s Xinjiang music, stunning Pakistani folk songs and cultural dress show mesmerized the audience. Pakistani food, handicrafts and traditional dresses showcased to highlight and promote Pakistani culture attracted a lot of attention from the participants. Pakistani food and snacks were also a favorite item and attracted the attention of the visitors. The ambassador and his wife cut a cake along with the principal, teachers and students to mark the special occasion. The students were also given gifts through lucky draw.