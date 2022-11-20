Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan would provide more 4500 scholarships to the students of Afghanistan next year and already around 6000 Afghan students getting eduction from the top universities of Pakistan in different fields including medical, engineering and social sciences. This was stated by Ambassador (R) Muhammad Sadiq Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs here on Saturday in the meeting of Afghanistan Inter-ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).