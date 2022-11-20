Share:

Partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain with light snow is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar eleven, Quetta four, Gilgit six, Murree and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Leh, Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar four degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus five, Pulwama three, Anantnag and Shopian two and Baramulla one degree centigrade.