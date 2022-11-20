Share:

“If I owned Texas and Hell, I would rent

out Texas and live in Hell”

–General Philip Henry Sheridan

The Battle of Gettysburg was fought during the American Civil War and is considered to be one of the bloodiest wars to be fought during this conflict. Over the course of three days, more than 45,000 men were killed, injured and captured. More also went missing. This sacrifice marked the turning of the tide as General Robert E. Lee’s defeat and retreat from Gettysburg marked the last Confederate invasion of the Northern territory and the beginning of the Southern army’s decline. In the aftermath, David Wills, an attorney, bought 17 acres of pasture to turn into a cemetery for the more than 7,500 individuals who fell in battle.