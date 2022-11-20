Share:

A 3-member delegation of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee attended the FIFA Executive Football Summit in Doha.

The Pakistani delegation includes NC Chairman Haroon Malik, members Shahid Niaz Khokhar, and Saud Hashmi. The FIFA Executive Football Summit was also graced by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, and other notables from the football world were also present at the summit.

On the occasion, FIFA President Gianni Infantino informed the participants about the measures taken to promote the game around the world and assured them of providing all possible support to the football fraternity.

Meanwhile, Chairman NC Haroon Malik, along with the other two members, had a discussion with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bhutan, and others.

Haroon Malik said: “It is a great honor to represent the country on a global platform during the mega event. The FIFA Executive Football Summit is a good opportunity to strengthen ties with several key countries. These meetings will have a profound impact on Pakistan football."

He said that the international community has also expressed happiness over the restoration of football activities in Pakistan.

"With the support and encouragement of important members of the FIFA, we will try to improve things for the promotion of sports in the country," he explained.