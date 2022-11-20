Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the manifestation of excellent climate diplomacy by Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that resulted in the establishment of 'Damage and Loss' Fund at the COP-27 summit.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said all teams who worked with the Foreign Minister in this regard deserve appreciation as Pakistan has succeeded in getting accepted its demand for 'Loss and Damage' fund as Chair of G-77 plus China.
As Chair of G-77 plus China, Pakistan successfully led the effort for acceptance of the demand for #LossAndDamage. It is a manifestation of excellent climate diplomacy that made this possible. My appreciation is due to FM Bilawal Bhutto & all the teams that worked on this file.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 20, 2022