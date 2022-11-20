Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the manifestation of excellent climate diplomacy by Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that resulted in the establishment of 'Damage and Loss' Fund at the COP-27 summit.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said all teams who worked with the Foreign Minister in this regard deserve appreciation as Pakistan has succeeded in getting accepted its demand for 'Loss and Damage' fund as Chair of G-77 plus China.