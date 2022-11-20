Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested four outlaws from different areas. In the first attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested Najeeb Ullah who had stolen a car and a pistol. In another attempt, Bahtar police arrested a shopkeeper Aziz for trying to molest a boy. In another attempt, the same police arrested Waqar Ahmad and recovered 520 gram hashish. Similarly, Attock police arrested a proclaimed offender Fateh Khan for alleged involvement in attempted murder and other heinous crimes. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them.