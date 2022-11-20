Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police khidmat markaz of Islamabad capital police have facilitated citizens with different services like issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad adding that several steps have been taken by the police in this regard.

He further said that police khidmat markaz has received 14,657 applications of character certificates during the ongoing year, on which 14,559 character certificates were issued to the citizens after complete verification by concerned police stations while the remaining applications were under process.

For character certificates, applicant must bring his/her original CNIC and passport. In case, the Islamabad address is not mentioned on applicant’s CNIC, he must bring residential proof or rental agreement. If the applicant is abroad, he/she will have to authorize his relatives on a specified authority letter duly attested by a gazetted officer. In addition to the authority letter, a copy of the exit stamp, CNIC of the applicant, passport and photograph of the applicant abroad is also required for issuance of character certificate. For citizen’s facility, police mobile facilitation van service has also been working, while khidmat markaz in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

IGP Islamabad said that well-trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police.