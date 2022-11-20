Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan chapter leaders on Saturday said the party was fighting for the rights of poor people, labourers and farmers living in the country. These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai, Mohiuddin Rind, Provincial Leader Engineer Hadi Askari, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Provincial Record Secretary Dar Muhammad Hazara, Provincial Executive Committee Member Sardar Imran Bangulzai at Hazara Town Kirani Road at the ceremony of the Liaison Office in Quetta. Qasim Achakzai, Malik Zeeshan Hussain, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Isa Khan Hazara, Akhtar Baloch, Sami Khan Bardich, Haider Durrani, Rahmatullah and others were also present on this occasion. The speakers said PPP was committed to serving humanity beyond prejudice. There had always been conspiracies to end the PPP but under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, the convoy of PPP was moving forward. The party leadership had been empowering workers, which not only strengthened the party but also reinforced the democracy and democratic institutions in the country by making sacrifices, they underlined. They said PPP was the only party which was fighting for the rights of poor people, labourers and farmers living in Pakistan.